Chrissy Metz gives health update as she details 'progress report' after GLP-1 announcement

Chrissy Metz has shown of the results of her recent weight loss after recently confirming that she's taking a GLP-1 drug.

Metz is best known for starring on This Is Us as Kate Pearson. The 45-year-old sat down with TODAY in the last few days and discussed her decision to start using GLP-1s.

"It’s a whole lifestyle change," Metz said. "It’s not just, ‘Oh, I’m going to take a medication because it’s not the easy way out.’ I think a lot of people think, ‘Oh, it’s a magic wand,’ and no, in fact you have to be more diligent."

"It’s good for me because I’m really putting myself first, and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but I have to really put into practice now," she added.

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The biggest perk Metz says she has noticed is that the medication has quietened the food noise she had experienced previously.

Chrissy Metz has lost 100lb using GLP-1s (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Now the actress has shared more insight into her weight loss and gave her 1.8 million Instagram followers a 'progress report'.

Flexing her bicep, Metz said: "Look at him. You know, I love all my blips and blops and my flips and flops, but she’s making progress on the strength training journey."

Metz has had quite the change of heart when it comes to GLP-1s. Last year she was asked if she'd ever take them and she said no. With this in mind, she admitted to E! News that she'd been 'skeptical' in the past.

"I was very skeptical of starting a GLP-1 for a very long time," Metz said.

"I'm talking probably six years, since really COVID, when people were sort of talking about it. I'm just very diligent about what and how things work within the body, and I'm like, ‘Oh, I don't know what that's gonna be like.’"

The actress gave her followers a 'progress report' (chrissymetz/Instagram)

She continued to share that since taking the drug her inflammation has improved.

"It’s helped with inflammation. It's helped with just overall health lab work and blood work and just generally just an overall feeling of space and creativity that the food noise has quieted," Metz said.

"It opens up just more ability to be present and for me to be more creative and to really spend my time—my mind time, as I say—with the show and not obsessing about food noise that I didn't even know was a thing, which is crazy."

The actress is best known for starring in This Is Us (Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

While Metz has so far had a good experience on GLP-1s, this isn't the case for everyone. Gracie McGraw for example said using the medication was 'one of the worst things' she'd done to herself.

Taking to Instagram, McGraw explained: "At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny."

"It made my PCOS symptoms easier to control, but it also brought back my ED [eating disorder] and negative views on my body," the 29-year-old went on, adding: "I think it was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself, looking back."

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone, contact National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD). You can reach them on their free hotline at 1(888)-375-7767, which is open Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm CST.