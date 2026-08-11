Chrissy Metz gives health update as she details 'progress report' after GLP-1 announcement
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Chrissy Metz gives health update as she details 'progress report' after GLP-1 announcement

The This Is Us actress shared some photos of her progress on Instagram

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Simon/Getty Images

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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