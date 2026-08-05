Faith Hill's daughter explains why taking Ozempic was 'one of the worst things' she's ever done for herself

Warning: This article contains discussion of eating disorders which some readers may find distressing.

Gracie McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is opening up about how GLP-1 drug Ozempic brought back her eating disorder.

The 29-year-old, who is the eldest child of the celebrity couple, said she took the drug for three years, and spoke about the effects of 'skinny culture' via her Instagram stories.

Ozempic is a drug intended to be used by people with type two diabetes to help lower their blood sugar levels, although many have adopted it to aid weight loss.

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Gracie had taken the drug after she polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS), formerly known as PCOS, which is a hormonal imbalance that occurs when your ovaries create excess hormones, as per Cleveland Clinic. It can cause irregular menstrual periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility.

Gracie was on the GLP-1 drug for three years (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for You Gotta Believe)

“At that time, I thought it was the best decision I ever made because I finally lost weight and got skinny,” she said, describing how people 'looked at her differently'. Gracie also told her followers that she 'had more opportunities than ever in her life,' when she lost weight.

“Yes, it f*****g worked and made my PCOS symptoms easier to control, but it also brought back my ED [eating disorder] and negative views on my body.”

“All of a sudden skinny culture is back I realized, ‘Holy crap, I have been feeding into my eating disorder this whole time under the guise of this miracle shot,'” she said.

“I think it was probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done for myself, looking back,” Gracie added.

The 29-year-old, who has confirmed that she is now off the drug, said her 'internal system is forever changed,' since taking them - also saying she was 'way too skinny' at the time, but didn't realize due to the culture.

Gracie then concluded by telling her fans she was now 'doing good,' although she 'slips up' in regards to body image - something she is extremely passionate about.

She then urged those struggling not to be embarrassed to reach out for help. “We are here for each other," she said.

Gracie was born to the famous country singers in 1997, one year after the couple tied the knot.

Gracie is the eldest daughter of country singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME)

Just one year later, they welcomed second daughter Maggie, with Hill giving birth to third, and youngest daughter, Audrey, in 2001.

The girls also possess musical talents like their parents, and even joined their father on stage last year in Nashville. He's also expressed his hope for all five of the family to record a track one day.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their daughters' growing up, McGraw said: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women," he added, saying that he's grateful for how 'normal and grounded' his children were.

During her Instagram stories, Gracie spoke about how she had been 'called fat and ugly my entire life' with magazines saying she had ' must have different genes than my sisters and parents'.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone, contact National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD). You can reach them on their free hotline at 1(888)-375-7767, which is open Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm CST.







