Faith Hill's daughter explains why taking Ozempic was 'one of the worst things' she's ever done for herself
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Faith Hill's daughter explains why taking Ozempic was 'one of the worst things' she's ever done for herself

Gracie McGraw said she was 'way too skinny' when taking the GLP-1 drug

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, Mental Health

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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