Ethan Suplee explains why GLP-1s are 'not enough' for some users' goals after losing 300lbs
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Ethan Suplee explains why GLP-1s are 'not enough' for some users' goals after losing 300lbs

The actor says GLP-1 weight loss is only part of a much bigger picture, depending on how far you want to go

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Daniel Boczarski

Topics: Weight loss, Celebrity, Health

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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