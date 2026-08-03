Ethan Suplee explains why GLP-1s are 'not enough' for some users' goals after losing 300lbs

Ethan Suplee has opened up about GLP-1 weight loss drugs after transforming his health and losing around 300lbs.

The My Name Is Earl actor has spent much of his life dealing with his weight, having reached 536lbs at his heaviest.

Suplee was placed on restrictive diets as a child and later tried almost every popular plan imaginable, from keto and paleo to liquid diets. Although he repeatedly managed to lose weight, maintaining those results proved far more difficult.

He eventually found an approach that worked by counting calories, prioritizing lean protein, and taking maintenance breaks, whilst also changing his relationship with food. Even though he once tore his side open in an accident afterwards, it’s an incredible achievement, nevertheless.

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Now, discussing medications that have helped people lower the number on the scale, Suplee says their value can depend on a person’s ultimate goal for weight loss.

Suplee says maintaining weight loss proved harder than losing it (Dia Dipasupil/Staff/Getty Images)

Speaking to Fox News Digital, he said GLP-1s may produce weight loss without other immediate changes, but warned the medication alone may be ‘not enough’ for people chasing a particular physique or body composition.

The TV and film actor said: “As a kid, I wanted a magical diet drug so badly. And now we have what is a magical diet drug…”

“I think, unfortunately, it’s also not a one-stop shop. I think you can hop on a GLP-1 and experience weight loss. You can see the scale go down week over week for a long time without having to do anything else.”

However, Suplee stressed that he was not criticizing anyone who uses the drugs simply to improve their health.

He continued: “By the way, a small amount of weight loss provides a huge health benefit…”

“So if you’re just going into it, going like, ‘I just want to be healthier. Let me hop on this GLP-1 agonist and improve my health.’ Bravo to you. You’re going to do that... I’m not criticizing those people.”

Instead, his main warning was for people who want to create a transformed physique — going for properly high levels of fitness beyond seeing weight loss on the scales.

The actor has spoken openly about weighing 536lbs at his heaviest(J. Vespa/Contributor/Getty Images)

He added: “I think for those people, just hopping on a GLP-1 is not enough…”

“I think it also will require some resistance training to preserve lean tissue... maybe increase protein a bit... I just think [they] aren’t a one-stop shop.”

The 50-year-old has previously explained that exercise alone was not the main driver behind his own transformation.

He said: “It took me a long time to really understand how inefficient exercise is for weight loss…”

“I’m not knocking exercise, I love to exercise, and it can compliment weight loss, but really the key is what you eat.”

Suplee has also said lasting weight management cannot be reduced to one simple solution.

He explained: “I don't think it's ever going to be one thing…”

“I think it is partially the amount of food you're consuming, partially the types of food you're consuming, partially how sedentary you are, and partially your emotional and potentially mental behavior and relationship with food.”

He added: “There's an ecosystem to everybody's life.”