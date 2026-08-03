Logan Paul makes bombshell claim about what Oliver Tree's label did just days after artist's death

Logan Paul has made a shocking allegations about Oliver Tree's label four years on from the singer appearing on his podcast.

Paul has a podcast called Impaulsive and in March 2022, Tree featured on an episode.

On this particular episode (which was released March 1), Logan and his co-host Mike Majlak listened to one of Tree's the-new songs.

Logan gets it up on YouTube on his phone, and just as he was about to play it out loud he stopped himself and said: "If I play this you're not going to hit me with some sort of copyright?"

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But Tree insisted that he'd get Logan 'sorted'. "Nah, the labels always f**king say that," Logan interjected, but Tree doubled down and said he would he 'whitelist it'.

Oliver Tree featured on a 2022 episode of Logan Paul's podcast (Impaulsive/YouTube)

To whitelist something means adding a specific creator or media page to an approved 'safe list' (in this instance, Logan's podcast episode), so it can bypass copyright filters and has permission to use to track.

"You have my promise," the singer added before shaking Logan's hand.

And Tree apparently stuck to his word and Logan faced no problems when using his music, but this all changed after the 32-year-old's sudden passing in June in a helicopter crash.

The content creator-turned-WWE star recently featured on Nick Nayersina's livestream and alleged that Tree's label has since claimed copyright on his song that featured on his podcast, going against the late singer's wishes.

Paul said: "When Oliver was on my podcast, I asked him if I could use his song. He said, 'Yeah.' I asked, 'Is your label going to claim the song? You would need to whitelist the channel.' He said, 'Yeah, we'll whitelist the channel'."

Warning: video contains strong language

He continued: "Four years passed. Within two days, I'm not kidding, within two days of him passing, his label claimed that podcast [episode]. How f**ked is that?

"[...] Within 48 hours the first thing that came to your mind is to go back and retroactively claim the f**king podcast? What the f**k?"

People have since reacted to Logan's allegations and called the label's actions 'tone deaf'.

Somebody said: "If that's exactly how it happened, the timing is incredibly tone deaf. Honoring the artist's wishes should've come before chasing a copyright claim."

Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash in June (John Nacion/WireImage)

"Music labels are ruthless. They’re struggling to survive. At least the major ones," said another.

"If he really gave permission, the whole situation deserves a much closer look," suggested a third.

In contrast, some accused Logan of sharing the allegations to draw attention to his podcast, the four-year-old episode featuring Tree in particular.

UNILAD have reached out to Logan Paul's reps and Atlantic Records for comment.