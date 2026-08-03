Logan Paul makes bombshell claim about what Oliver Tree's label did just days after artist's death
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Logan Paul makes bombshell claim about what Oliver Tree's label did just days after artist's death

The label's alleged actions have been branded as 'tone deaf'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: Logan Paul, Music, Celebrity, News, Podcast

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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