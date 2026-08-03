Henry Winkler calls out 'Happy Days' actor after claiming fame went to his head
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Henry Winkler calls out 'Happy Days' actor after claiming fame went to his head

Happy Days had an estimated 50 million viewers a week - but there was no room for egos

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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