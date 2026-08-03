It may have been called Happy Days, but Henry Winkler certainly wasn't very happy with one of his co-stars on the ABC sitcom.

Winkler, who played the famous Arthur 'Fonzie' Fonzarelli on the TV show revealed that one star 'let fame get to his head,' despite there being 'no stardom anywhere else'.

The sitcom may have been one of the biggest and most watched shows on television during the 1970s, drawing in an estimated 50 million viewers every week, but Winkler insisted there were no egos - except maybe one, he claimed.

“We were an ensemble. We worked hard at making it funny every week," he said during an appearance at Fanboy Expo Knoxville last month - although said one just wouldn't stop talking about fan mail.

Advert

Winkler played Fonzie in the hit sitcom (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“One guy came on as a guest star, and then he was brought back a few times. And he would mention his fan mail. And I said, ‘You don’t wanna talk to me about fan mail. I got 50,000 letters a week.’”

The Scream star, who starred appeared alongside former co-stars Don Most and Anson Williams during the panel, added that he told the star to 'zip it,' confirming that that wasn't the type of conversations they had on set.

"We are all here as one," he told him. However, that didn't stop him.

"He was an a**back.” Winkler added.

Despite not wanting to say his name, The Waterboy star revealed that he played the character of Eugene. Of course, it didn't take much investigation from Happy Days fans to realize that he was seemingly talking about Denis Mandel who played the character for 10 episodes.

UNILAD has reached out to Mandel for comment.

Denis Mandel starred as Eugene in the hit TV sitcom (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Following his appearance on the show, Mandel starred in TV series including Knots Landing and Homefront, which marked his last acting appearance in 1992.

Winkler, 80, is still continuing his acting career, previously revealing that he hasn't even thought about retirement.

"It never occurred to me [to retire] because I am so happy in my house with [my wife] Stacey and our children and our grandchildren, and I am so happy when I am working," he told PEOPLE magazine earlier this year.

"When I'm doing what I dreamed of doing, and I still get to do it. I still get to be at the table. That is an amazement to me. I am not kidding. I don't take it for granted," he added.

Despite having been in the business for over five decades, he's still having new experiences. For example, he filmed his first 'nude scene' at 79, when he starred in Apple TV sitcom Loot.

When he got to the costume fitting, he realized his character had been given a short silk robe with nothing else.

The actor wasn't the biggest fan of the idea at first, especially the fact that 'wind was blowing from every direction' on the beach in January.

“Parts of my body large and small. It was so cold. I was in shock. But then I was with Maya and her wonderful cast," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!