Adam Sandler's friend who saved actor money with Happy Gilmore cameo then helped launch $4bn business

It was the cameo role that launched a $4 billion production company with approximately 50 films to its name.

In 1996, Adam Sandler starred in Happy Gilmore, which followed aspiring hockey player Happy Gilmore as he attempts to prevent the foreclosure of his grandmother's house by entering a golf tournament, where he discovers he has a pretty good knack for the sport.

But his lack of etiquette annoys his fellow competitors, especially Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald), who then takes it upon himself to destroy Happy's chances of winning.

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Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film was a huge commercial success for Sandler, earning a total domestic sum of $39 million and a worldwide sum of $41 million (via Box Office Mojo). Happy Gilmore went further; however, it achieved cult classic status among the comedian's fanbase, with a sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, being released on Netflix in July 2025.

Sandler is well-known for casting his friends in his film projects, and Happy Gilmore was no different. The Uncut Gems star cast his friend from NYU and the film's producer, Jack Giarraputo, in a small role as a golf tournament commentator, known as Jack Beard, alongside sports commentator Verne Lundquist.

Though unlike Lundquist, who got the iconic line of "Who the f**k is Happy Gilmore?", Giarraputo's cameo was a non-speaking one - and there was a particular reason for that.

Jack Giarraputo (right) took on the sports commentator role himself (Universal Pictures)

According to Giarraputo, they couldn't hire another SAG-AFTRA actor as the film was 'very low-budget' and they couldn't afford to pay them, so he offered his services instead.

"Because I know sports and all you have to do is if you're that guy is you kinda like agree with them, look back to the audience, whatever so that's what I did," he said.

However, the success of Happy Gilmore led Sandler and Giarraputo to form their production company, Happy Madison Productions, in 1999, with the name being an amalgamation of Happy Gilmore and Billy Madison, another successful Sandler film from 1995.

As well as producing some of the comedian's biggest hits, including 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, and Click, it also produced several other films, such as The House Bunny, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, the latter of which grossed a worldwide sum of $92 million.

He and Lundquist reprised their roles in Happy Gilmore 2 (Netflix)

According to Far Out, Happy Madison Productions generated around $3.9 billion in 2020, and has continued to produce multiple films since, with most of them starring Sandler.

In 2013, Giarraputo retired from the production company after producing Blended and Pixels, with Deadline citing his reasoning as that he wished to spend more time with his two sons.

However, he was one of the many Happy Gilmore stars to reprise their roles in the sequel, and he appeared alongside Lundquist once again as a sports commentator.

In 2021, Variety also reported that Giarraputo had started an advertisement company, Slice Collective, which aimed to produce Hollywood-level campaigns for clients.