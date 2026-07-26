Adam Sandler's friend who saved actor money with Happy Gilmore cameo then helped launch $4bn business
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Adam Sandler's friend who saved actor money with Happy Gilmore cameo then helped launch $4bn business

The company, co-owned by one of the film's cult heroes, and now has over 50 films to its name

Charlotte Dorans

Charlotte Dorans

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Featured Image Credit: Happy Gilmore

Topics: Adam Sandler, Celebrity, Film and TV

Charlotte Dorans
Charlotte Dorans

Charlotte Dorans is a sub-editor at LADbible group. Moving from not-so sunny Sunderland to London in 2017 to study journalism at Kingston University, she later obtained a second-class Masters Degree in Japanese Studies at SOAS University - and could speak decent Japanese 2 years ago. Having previously worked at Mail Online Snapchat and Digital Spy as a sub-editor, she joined LADbible group in 2022.