If there's one thing that people love, it's nostalgia – and Jennifer Stone is just that for all the kids who loved Disney Channel back in the day.

Stone played Harper Finkle in Wizards of Waverly Place, the best friend of Selena Gomez's character Alex Russo.

Stone's character was known for quirks (and her even quirkier outfits), as well as her fabulous red hair.

All these years later and it seems as if Gomez and Stone are still pals as she attended the Rare Beauty founder's wedding to Benny Blanco last year.

Advert

Texas-born Stone has starred in a handful of other films and TV shows in addition to Wizards, but nowadays spends a lot of her time doing a much different career.

What is her job now, I hear you ask? She's a nurse working in the ER (while still dabbling with acting as well).

Jennifer Stone starred in Wizards of Waverly place alongside Selena Gomez (Eric McCandless/Disney Channel via Getty Images)

Just yesterday (July 23), Stone broke down what her hectic schedule looks like.

Sharing a clip of her looking overwhelmed, the 33-year-old listed off the following things on Instagram as being on her agenda and what her brain is 'trying to balance' at the moment:

Working 36 hours a week in ER

Last minute 10 page auditions

Acting class

Writing and producing

Working out five times a week

Dating

Escaping in nature

Solo travels

Blood sugars

Sleep

Cleaning

Not eating 'like a garbage panda'

As of 2020, Stone worked at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. It's at the Burbank, California, hospital that she started her nursing journey.

Speaking to Teen Vogue that year, Stone said: "It had been a big milestone for me to get this particular job in the ER at Providence just because that was where I started my nursing journey as a volunteer.

"Plus, I'm so honored to be learning from and working with these nurses, and helping in any way that I can, especially during this time."

Stone started nursing at the age of 20, around the same time she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

But she's continued to juggle both nursing and acting ever since, something she said she feels 'lucky' to be able to do.

Jennifer is both an actress and a nurse now (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

"I consider myself lucky that I've found two things in my life that I'm really passionate about. I can do my left and right brain," she shared.

"I've had a few times where I've teared up and really gotten emotional hearing from people being like, 'I wanted to go to school, but I also love something in the arts. I never thought that I could do both, but seeing that you can do it makes me feel like I can.'

"Those are things that mean a lot to me because I have worked really hard to be able to balance both."