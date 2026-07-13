Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kris Humphries, is living a very different life 15 years after their short but sweet marriage, which captivated more than 10 million viewers as they tuned in to watch the couple say 'I do'.

Humphries, now 41, was the second husband of the reality superstar, after the pair tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Montecito, California, which was broadcast as a two-part TV special.

The ceremony in August 2011 reportedly set the couple back $10 million, and was anticipated as one of Hollywood’s biggest weddings.

But their marriage became one of the entertainment industry’s most talked-about divorces, as they decided to split just 72 days after their romantic celebrations.

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And 15 years on from the very public debacle, Humphries has a very different life running fried chicken shops across Minnesota.

Where is Kris Humphries now?

Their big day was documented on season six of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Hulu)

Far from his ex-wife's billionaire designer life, Humphries is a franchisor and investor in the business, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and has become actively involved in the day-to-day runnings of the fast-food restaurants.

The businessman was in the NBA for 13 seasons, starting when he signed with the Utah Jazz in 2004, leading to his final game with the Atlanta Hawks in 2017.

Upon retiring from the sport, the former athlete opened up about wanting a life away from the spotlight in a rare interview with the US Sun.

Humphries said: "Since I’ve stepped away from the game, I’m trying to stay under the radar and work on a new phase of my life.

"I’ve been developing some business ventures."





And as of last September, he signed to open 30 more locations.

The star is active on Instagram, where he regularly shares updates about his restaurant ventures, samples new menu items, and gives followers a glimpse of what diners can expect.

Announcing his move into the restaurant industry in 2023, Humphries shared a statement that read: "Super excited to bring Dave’s Hot Chicken to Minnesota with my family.

"This is the best chicken ever! Get ready Minnesota."

The star is keeping a relatively low-profile. (Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Speaking with Fox 9 at the time, he added: "I’m familiar with the area and went to Hopkins High School; we used to come over to the mall a lot after school.

"So I thought it would be cool to do the first one near where I used to go to school."

It seems the 41-year-old is currently single, and he has virtually never discussed his marriage to Kim since their split and the final divorce hearing in 2013.