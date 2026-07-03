Formula 1 icon Lewis Hamilton has shared a rare, candid glimpse into his personal connection with Kim Kardashian, addressing the years of intense public speculation surrounding their high-profile bond.

The 41-year-old racing superstar and the Kardashians mogul, 45, have run in the same elite celebrity circles for nearly a decade.

However, speculation surrounding their friendship reached a fever pitch over the last year after Kardashian was repeatedly spotted hanging out in the Mercedes team garage at various international Grands Prix, including high-profile stops in Miami and Monaco.

While the two have consistently kept their interactions away from intense media scrutiny, the British driver finally broke his silence on their dynamic with an adorable admission live on stage.

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Lewis and Kim packed on the PDAs in Monaco in last month (Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

"Lewis, on the track and off the track, you are a much happier man this year, and for everyone here, that is great to see," broadcaster David Croft began as he chatted to the seven time champion at a fan event in Silverstone ahead of the British Grand Prix.

After drawing cheers from the crowd, a fellow racing driver then chimed in, asking, "Is that because it's a fast car or a new girlfriend?”

"Yeah, that's a good one,” responded Hamilton.

This then prompted Croft to cheekily joke: "You know why he's asking? He just needs to know if Kimi needs two towels or not,” in a direct reference to Kardashian accidentally using a towel that had been reserved for Kimi Antonelli at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Speaking of what exactly had come to lift his spirits this year, Hamilton said: "Once you spend a year with this team, Ferrari is still the most iconic team of all time, and they've had a difficult period of time.”

Hamilton was all smiles as he spoke about girlfriend Kim (Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The former Mercedes driver then continued: “It's such an amazing team and they've been so welcoming. The first year was obviously very tough but to finally see the hard work we're all putting in, it's finally get us back to where we want to be."

He ended by adding, "And of course, of course, it's Kim.”

The crowd cheered again before Croft said, "It's great to see. It really is.”

The comments come just weeks after Kim attended the Monaco Grand Prix in support of her boyfriend, with the driver seen blowing a kiss to her from the podium when he came in second place.

“It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” Hamilton said of the SKIMS founder at the time.

"But, you know, with my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people," continued Hamilton. "It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you and she does that for me every day."