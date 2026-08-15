Perez Hilton's family share fresh statement after disturbing livestream as police report revealed

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's family have confirmed he will require surgery in a few days, following a distressing livestream that led emergency responders to his home on August 4.

Recently, a Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office incident report, obtained by TMZ revealed Hilton was was evaluated and treated for a suspected substance overdose before being transported to hospital.

The 48-year-old's family have been keeping people updated via his website, and have once again stressed that Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., has not communicated with any media - and has only had 'limited communication' with his 'immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care'.

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"The only statements regarding Perez that should be considered credible and authorized are those published directly on PerezHilton.com," the family wrote in a new statement on the website.

Updating people on Hilton's condition, they said it remains 'serious but stable'.

"He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday.

Perez has been able to spend time with his mother and sister during his recovery (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

"As our family remains focused on Perez’s treatment and recovery, we also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation," the statement continued.

Highlighted in bold, the family said there was 'absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home,' as they asked for members of the media to 'leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children.'

They also asked photo agencies not to publish any photos of his three children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8, that may have been taken.

"For more than a decade, PerezHilton.com has maintained a “no kids policy,” meaning the site does not publish photographs of children unless they are attending a public event or their family has chosen to make those photographs public on social media," they confirmed, before saying Hilton's children were being 'cared for by immediate family'.

The family once again asked for 'peace and privacy' during the 'incredibly difficult time' and thanked those for their 'continued support, compassion, and understanding'.

Recently, it was reported that Hilton had been treated for a suspected overdose after he had been engaging in visible self-harm during a live broadcast.

Hilton's family have said his treatment and recovery will be a 'long process' (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office incident report revealed that when first responders and paramedics arrived at the scene, the father of three was evaluated and treated for a suspected substance overdose before being urgently transported to a local hospital for medical care.

Medical professionals have said to have administered emergency treatment on site to stabilize the celebrity blogger, before he was transferred to a nearby medical facility under close observation.

In a statement published last week, Hilton's family confirmed his children were 'inside his home' just minutes before the distressing livestream.

Posted on August 6, two days after the incident, they confirmed: "Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma."

They then said that their 'highest priority' was to help the children ' begin to heal from what they experienced'.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.