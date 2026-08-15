Perez Hilton's family share fresh statement after disturbing livestream as police report revealed
Home>Celebrity

Perez Hilton's family share fresh statement after disturbing livestream as police report revealed

Hilton's 'treatment and recovery will be a long process,' his family have said

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for BOA Steakhouse Las Vegas

Topics: Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: