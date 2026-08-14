Sports commentator Michael Holley faints during live television broadcast

Veteran sports journalist and television commentator Michael Holley gave viewers a major scare after suddenly fainting during a live broadcast of Pro Football Talk.

The 56-year-old anchor was in the middle of discussing sports coverage on Friday's live broadcast of PFT Live alongside his co-hosts when he appeared visibly unsteady.

Moments later, Holley lost consciousness and collapsed to the floor, prompting an immediate gasp in the studio as the control room quickly cut the feed to a commercial break.

The dramatic and unexpected moment sparked immediate alarm across social media, with fans and viewers taking to social media expressing deep concern and demanding updates on his well-being.

Emergency Response and Recovery

Following the broadcast, Pro Football Talk quickly moved to reassure fans, issuing a statement to explain what happened behind the scenes.

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Pro Football Talk addressed the incident on X, writing, “On Friday’s @PFT_Live, Michael Holley became overheated and fainted in the studio in his home. We immediately went to a commercial break in order to get him assistance. Fortunately, Michael recovered quickly and is fine.”

In a statement to Awful Announcing, co-host Mike Florio said, “Michael was in the studio at his home. It’s very warm in there. He hadn’t had anything to eat or drink before the show. He became overheated during the show and passed out. I didn’t notice until he slumped in his seat, because I was looking at the camera, not the monitor.”

Florio added, “We went to break right away to try to get him assistance, if he needed it. Fortunately, he recovered quickly and is fine.”

Fan favourite Michael Holley has been a staple of Boston sports media in recent years (D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

A Respected Voice in Sports Media

Holley is one of the most recognizable figures in Boston sports media and nationally, having authored multiple bestselling books on NFL history and the New England Patriots.

In addition to his long tenure with NBC Sports Boston, Holley has been a prominent fixture across national sports programming, including co-hosting Brother from Another on Peacock and contributing regularly across radio and television networks.

Colleagues throughout the sports broadcasting industry have flooded social feeds with well-wishes, hoping for a swift and full recovery for the veteran host.