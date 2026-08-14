Sports commentator Michael Holley faints during live television broadcast
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Sports commentator Michael Holley faints during live television broadcast

Viewers and colleagues were left deeply alarmed after the beloved NBC Sports anchor collapsed on air before producers cut to commercial.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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