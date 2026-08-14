Max Greenfield makes candid admission about Taylor Swift's acting skills
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Max Greenfield makes candid admission about Taylor Swift's acting skills

Swift had a cameo in New Girl back in 2013

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: 20th Century Fox Television

Topics: Taylor Swift, Celebrity, Film and TV, US News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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