Max Greenfield makes candid admission about Taylor Swift's acting skills

Max Greenfield has given an honest appraisal of Taylor Swift's acting skills in a podcast appearance.

Greenfield co-starred in the series New Girl alongside Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, and Zooey Deschanel in the title role.

The much-loved sitcom followed the exploits of teacher Jessica Day, played by Deschanel, who moves into a Los Angeles apartment with three men, played by Johnson, Greenfield, and Morris.

New Girl concluded on May 15 2018, and Greenfield had appeared on the Therapuss podcast with Jake Shane on August 14, where he reminisced about the show and talked about some of the big guest stars over the years.

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This included some big names such as Megan Fox, Gordon Ramsay, character actress Margo Martindale, and Prince, not mention a crossover episode with Brooklyn 99 featuring Andy Samberg.

But among the guest stars was also Taylor Swift, who appeared in the season two finale Elaine's Big Day, playing Elaine, who played a wedding guest who objected to the ceremony and confessed that she was in love with the groom. Awkward.

Swift had a cameo on the show in 2013 (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Greenfield said that although she was already big she was not yet the music colossus that she would become.

“Taylor wasn’t quite yet Taylor, but I remember she was on set and we were hanging out and she was so kind,” he said.

As for her acting skills, Greenfield had only nice words, saying: “She was a better actor than all of us.”

Swift's appearance in the episode, taking advantage of that line in a wedding ceremony to actually object, echoed a moment in Swift's song Speak Now, released in 2010.

And Greenfield also shared one big memory that he still has from Swift's appearance on the show, after asking her a big question about performing music.

“I remember asking her, I said, ‘Can I ask a question?’ She was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’

"And I go, ‘If you could play like to an intimate audience or a big arena — What do you prefer?’"

He said that Swift replied 'without missing a beat', recalling: “She goes, ‘If you could fill the ocean with people, I’d like to play for that.’”

Greenfield reminisced about Swift's guest appearance (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Greenfield also confessed to being a Swiftie, saying that the song New Year's Day from album Reputation is his 'favourite song'.

“I listen to it every morning, it makes me cry," he said.

Unable to resist the urge to break out into the song, he said: “I’m going to start crying, I don’t want to do it. Do you have to pay for the rights for that now?”

Meanwhile, he went on to say that his secret songs from the Eras Tour were Our Song and You Are in Love.

Greenfield is not the first New Girl alumnus to discuss Swift's appearance on the show,

In 2024, Jake Johnson spoke to the We’re Here to Help podcast, saying: “She’s such a huge star but her vibe isn’t bad. She’s sweet. She’s funny."

He added: "A lot of big stars, they have their own hair and makeup. The first time I met her, I was going to my lady in the corner ... and there was a random blonde lady sitting in one of the chairs.”