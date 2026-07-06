Taylor Swift's response to Lena Dunham's NSFW joke at her intimate rehearsal dinner has come to light, after the quip reportedly divided the gathering of around 100 close friends.

Many dubbed it the 'royal wedding', and fans are still eager to learn every detail about the special day.

The celebrity couple are said to have had their reported 1000 guests sign strict NDAs, but there are a number of details that have been released to the public.

A statement released by Swift's publicist following the ceremony read: "The ceremony joined both families together, officiated by their friend Adam Sandler.

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"Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor, and Jason Kelce was Travis' Best Man."

The statement further noted that both the bride and groom wore 'Christian Dior Haute Couture' for the big day.

"Their shoes were custom made by Christian Louboutin and the bride wore Cartier jewelry," it concluded.

The iconic couple tied the knot on July 3 at Madison Square Garden. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

But just the day before the pair tied the knot, they hosted a rehearsal dinner for just 100 of their close friends and family, with numerous A-list stars reportedly having made speeches to toast to the happy couple.

One of which was Lena Dunham, who's 'outrageous' joke allegedly split the room.

"American football is just straight guys reenacting gay p**n," she reportedly quipped, prompting a mix of gasps and laughter from the audience.

And while the crude joke might have offended certain guests, the bride hailed Dunham a 'genius' following her controversial speech.

Lena Dunham's joke had the room stunned, according to insiders. (Aeon/GC Images)

Swift and Dunham have been close friends for more than a decade, with the pop superstar even serving as a bridesmaid at Dunham's 2021 wedding.

Among those invited to their wedding day included ABC's Good Morning America hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

And despite the wedding being held at the 820,000 square feet New York venue, Roberts confirmed 'it really was intimate'.

Stephanopoulos said: "It's hard to imagine that a wedding that big, and with such stars could feel so personal, and so intimate."

What Taylor Swift's wedding guests have said so far

Here are some of the celebs on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded guest list who have shared snippets of the big day on social media…

Jessica Alba

(Instagram/@jessicaalba)

“We love love,” Alba wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a selfie of herself in a black Prada dress with Swift’s ‘Love Story’ playing over the top. “Congrats to T&T - such a beautiful night celebrating you.”

Adam Scott

(Instagram/@mradamscott)

The Severance star shared a snap looking very dapper alongside his wife, Naomi, actor Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger.

“T&T,” Scott captioned the Instagram post, alongside two hearts.

Niecy Nash

The actress posted a video of herself and her wife, Jessica Betts, in a car heading to Madison Square Garden.

She wrote: “The Betts pulled up to the Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift wedding . #swipe A time was had! The love in the room was palpable

“Wowwwwwww is the best way to describe it. From beginning to end no detail was spared! “Congrats! @killatrav @taylorswift

“Welcome to the club!”

Greg James

(Instagram/@greg_james)

The British radio host revealed on his Instagram Story: “I am currently experiencing the world's greatest hangover and am unable to reply to the hilarious number of messages I have received over the last 24 hours.

“But just&t to say: true to her word, of course the invitation arrived and of course I couldn't tell anyone. And oh my god what an unbelievably brilliant night. I'm off for a nap.”

Suki Waterhouse

Waterhouse, who previously confirmed her wedding attendance to Variety, shared a series of images with the caption: “NYC, NYC, land of love.”

On Sunday, she posted a Story with the Francis Bacon quote: “I often work best with a hangover because my mind is crackling with energy and I can think very clearly.”

Kelsea Ballerini

(Instagram/@kelseaballerini)

"Watched my favorite singer fall in love and get married. (cries for several business days)” singer-songwriter Ballerini wrote on her Instagram Story.

In a separate post, she added: “Congrats on the most beautiful wedding @taylorswift @killatrav i’m still crying and dancing.”

Joseph Kahn

(Instagram/@josephkahn)

The Grammy-winning director, who has worked with Swift on several music videos, said: “Had a wonderful time at Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce's wedding last night. I got to meet Steven Spielberg and the lovely Kate Capshaw and talk filmmaking with the GOAT (lifelong dream achieved).

“What I will say about the wedding was it was so much funnier and emotional than expected, and as big as it was, it also felt very intimate. And yes, literally everyone was there. I told Lotte many times it was like living in the internet, and AI would crack if it tried to render it.

“Anyway congratulations Taylor and Travis! Wishing your beautiful family and future family endless happiness!”

Joey King

Sharing several photos, King penned: “JusT&T married,” along with five white heart emojis.

Eric Stonestreet

(Instagram/@ericstonestreet)

The Modern Family star wrote on Instagram: “I guess I can say now. We were at a wedding in New York City last night. Two truly special people found each other and what a joy to be able to celebrate them. And also, [my wife] Lindsay is so hot.”

Gabriella Brooks

(Instagram/@gabriella_brooks)

Uploading several pics, including one with her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, the model wrote: “The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven.”