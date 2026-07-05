All hail Donna Kelce! Travis Kelce's mom has spoken about her son's wedding to Taylor Swift, as fans search far and wide for any details they can find.

The celebrity couple are said to have made their rumored 1000 guests sign NDA's, but have found a number of 'Easter Eggs,' shall we say, about what went down during the wedding of the century.

Yesterday, Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan gave ABC viewers some info about the day, in which they revealed music legend and Fleetwood Mac star Stevie Nicks took to the stage to perform.

They also said that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift brought their own vows to the 'intimate' ceremony, and read from tiny books at their 'dream wedding'. Now, the mother of the groom is giving her verdict.





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It was a busy weekend for Donna Kelce, who attended Macy's 50th Fourth of July Celebration in New York City the day after her son's big day.

Of course, the Macy's team had to ask her to spill the tea on the day, but Donna was keeping tight-lipped, although she didn't avoid the conversation all together.

In the interview posted on the retailer's Instagram, she said: "I really can't say a heck of a lot, except it was magical man, magical!"

Well, it's better than saying nothing at all, we'll give her that!

A sign lit up outside Madison Square Garden shortly after the ceremony (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Although we unfortunately didn't get to hear the ins and outs, Donna did reveal what she used to do with her sons Travis and Jason, for the Fourth of July holiday when they were younger.

"I remember that I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie, and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio," she reminisced. "We had the best time!"

Despite the strict NDAs surrounding the wedding, some leaked footage has somehow made its way to the internet. In pictures circulating online, obtained by the Daily Mail, it looked like MSG was turned into an enchanted garden with trees, emerald drapery and beautiful arches.

The couple also had adorable pictures of themselves hanging in a hallway.

A statement released after the big day revealed Jason Kelce served as Best Man, while Austin Swift served as 'Man of Honor'.

We also know that the couple's wedding outfits were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture, shoes by Christian Louboutin, and jewelry by Cartier.

While we wait for new information, let's take a look at what was rumored to be on the menu...

What's on the menu at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

According to Page Six, a whole load of food and ingredients were spotted being delivered to Madison Square Garden ahead of the couple’s big day, giving fans an insight into what guests might be chowing down on.

It seems that attendees are in for some fine dining as boxes containing lobster meat were seen being transported into the venue.

Swift and Kelce also appear to be big fans of chicken, with several variations of the meat - including breasts, legs, boneless and blackened - reportedly labeled on the boxes that were delivered.

Packages of French fries and thick-cut onion rings were also seen, as well as fresh produce such as red and orange peppers and romaine lettuce, along with eggs, whole milk and heavy whipping cream.

A Krispy Kreme van also reportedly pulled up to MSG, though it’s unclear whether wedding guests are being treated to an Original Glazed Dozen, as there is a donut store located nearby.

A source claiming to have ‘direct knowledge’ told TMZ that Swift ‘personally curated food stations’ for her nuptials, reportedly featuring ‘specialty bites’ from a number of her ‘go-to spots’.