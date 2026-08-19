Robin Williams' children fight back against ‘AI abuse’ as they revive late actor’s social media

Robin Williams' children have taken over the Jumanji star's Instagram page, 12 years on from his death.

Williams, a well-loved actor who starred in movies like Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting, Dead Poets Society, Aladdin, and Good Morning, Vietnam, took his own life in August 2014 at the age of 63.

Following an autopsy, it was found that Williams had been battling Lewy body dementia (LBD).

Williams shared his final Instagram post to his page in the days leading up to his suicide and shared a happy birthday to his daughter Zelda, now 37.

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Alongside a black and white throwback photo of them together, the actor wrote: "#tbt and Happy Birthday to Ms. Zelda Rae Williams! Quarter of a century old today but always my baby girl. Happy Birthday @zeldawilliams Love you!"

Robin Williams was just 63 years old when he died (Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Williams' page has been dormant ever since, but now Zelda and her siblings, Cody, 34, and Zak, 43, have revived it.

They said in a statement shared on social media on August 18: "As we recognize what would be our Dad's 75th year, we're grateful to see new generations discovering his work while longtime fans continue to celebrate the joy he brought into their lives.

"As technology evolves, we want this to be a safe, trusted place where the stories, photos, videos, and memories shared reflect his legacy with authenticity, warmth, and care.

"This is our way of sharing his unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad’s extraordinary life and work. He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world."

Zelda shared further context about their decision to reinstate her dad's Instagram page and said it's her and her brothers' way of fighting back 'against rampant AI abuse of his voice and likeness on [social media]'.

"Making that space into one where people can find authentic clips and photos of him is one of the best ways we’ve now found to fight back against rampant AI abuse of his voice and likeness on here," she said, per Entertainment Weekly.

"Might be a drop in the bucket, but we’re trying. Sending you all a big hug on this random Monday."

Zelda has previously spoken out against AI, calling fake videos of her dad 'gross' and insisted that Williams' wouldn't have wanted to recreated using artificial intelligence.

Zelda and Robin Williams pictured in 2009 (Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

"To watch the legacies of real people be condensed down to 'this vaguely looks and sounds like them so that's enough', just so other people can churn out horrible TikTok slop puppeteering them is maddening," she said last year.

"You're not making art, you're making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else's throat hoping they'll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross."