Robin Williams' children fight back against ‘AI abuse’ as they revive late actor’s social media
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Robin Williams' children fight back against ‘AI abuse’ as they revive late actor’s social media

Zelda Williams has previously asked that people don't send her 'gross' AI videos of her late father

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for PCA

Topics: Robin Williams, Instagram, Artificial Intelligence, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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