Hayden Panettiere’s childhood zebra accident left her with years of pain before tragic death aged 36
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Hayden Panettiere’s childhood zebra accident left her with years of pain before tragic death aged 36

Hayden Panettiere suffered a serious injury while filming Racing Stripes

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Alsbirk, Blid/Warner Bros. Pictures

Topics: Hayden Panettiere, Entertainment, Hollywood, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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