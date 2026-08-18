Emma Thompson mourns loss of actress mother Phyllida Law following legendary stage and screen career
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Emma Thompson mourns loss of actress mother Phyllida Law following legendary stage and screen career

The acclaimed Scottish stage and screen star, known for Much Ado About Nothing and The Winter Guest, has passed away surrounded by family.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: JOHN STILLWELL / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Emma Thompson

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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