Sam Taylor-Johnson has said in a recent interview it ‘doesn’t really feel' like she has a big age gap to her younger husband, Aaron.

Sam, 59 and Aaron, 36, met on the set of the 2009 movie Nowhere Boy, which the former directed.

The pair got married in June 2012 and have often spoken about their much-talked about age gap, which has unfortunately has lead to a lot of criticism and trolls on social media.

Sam recently sat down with The Sunday Times magazine to discuss her unconventional marriage.

Advert

When asked if her younger partner helps her stay young, Sam said: "It doesn't really feel like that. Because, as he said to me the other day, he's been doing his job for 30 years.

"He has a more uniquely wise perspective on things than I do. I feel like he's so much more grounded than I could ever be. It's a good balance for my fractious, insane energy."

The pair have two children together (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

The actor continued: "We're quite similar in our energy. I can say, 'Aaron, should we get a puppy?' And he'll go, 'Yeah, great idea. Let's get one now?' We both have that sort of mad energy."

Previously, Sam spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the attention her marriage receives, as she said: "There are times where it’s uncomfortable. Most of the time we zone it out and stay pretty private. We tend to retreat. Kids and school runs keep you pretty grounded."

Meanwhile, Aaron also hasn't shied away from speaking about his relationship.

"What you gotta realize is that what most people were doing in their 20s, I was doing when I was 13," he previously told Rolling Stone UK.

"You're doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me."

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have been married since 2012 (Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

In a separate interview with Esquire in 2023, Aaron noted he and Sam were 'really great at collaborating' when they first met in 2009, but that's not the reason 'why [he] fell in love with her'.

"I’m trying to be as honest as possible. I've probably talked to you more about my kids and Sam than I have with anybody," he added.

"I've got really nothing to hide, and I'm secure in what we have. But I'm not going to unlock things that are actually precious to me.

"I enjoy the normality of things, the everyday stuff. Getting my kids ready in the mornings, taking them to school and activities... That feeds my soul."

Since getting the married, the pair have welcomed two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, who are both now teenagers.