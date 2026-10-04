Sam Taylor-Johnson addresses 23-year age gap with husband as she reveals why it ‘doesn’t really feel like that’
Home>Celebrity

Sam Taylor-Johnson addresses 23-year age gap with husband as she reveals why it ‘doesn’t really feel like that’

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson married in 2012, three years after they met on a film set

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Topics: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: