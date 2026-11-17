Sam Hartman’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Blake Boultier slammed the next leading man of The Bachelor as she opened up about their relationship.

The American football player is set to lead the upcoming 30th season of The Bachelor, which is due to premiere on ABC on March 21, 2027.

The former NFL quarterback was announced as the show's newest leading man in November, with fans set to watch him search for love when the hit reality dating series returns next year.

However, not everyone appears to be convinced by his new heartthrob status, especially his ex-girlfriend Boultier, who has now shared her candid thoughts on what he was really like behind closed doors.

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"He has the personality of asparagus," the model said, speaking with TMZ earlier this week.

The Instagram influencer has opened up about their short-lived relationship. (@laurenblakeee/Instagram)

The pair dated for around seven months in 2025 before eventually going their separate ways, with the model suggesting their differing lifestyles played a part in the relationship breaking down.

Comparing the new star to the unappetising vegetable, she explained: "He’s good for you, but he’s not exactly the most exciting thing on the menu."

She added that the athlete's life largely 'revolves around football, fishing and family', as she joked that his idea of an 'adventurous weekend is trying out a different fishing spot'.

But despite her less-than-glowing comparison, she went on to describe the new TV personality as 'family oriented, down to earth and absolutely husband material for the right woman'.

Speaking about his debut on Good Morning America on Friday morning (November 13), the 27-year-old admitted: "I’m excited but also very nervous.

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"I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough."

First premiering in 2002, The Bachelor has become one of America's longest-running and best-known reality dating shows.

The premise sees a single man date a group of women, gradually eliminating contestants through weekly rose ceremonies until he chooses his potential future wife.

And over the years, the franchise has spawned several spin-offs, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, building a loyal fanbase known as 'Bachelor Nation'.

While the show has produced its fair share of dramatic break-ups, it has also helped some contestants find lasting love.

Among its biggest success stories are Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici, who met during the 17th season in 2013 before marrying a year later and welcoming three children.

Jason and Molly Mesnick also defied the odds, having tied the knot in 2010 after a dramatic change of heart during the show's finale.