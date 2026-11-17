Nicholas Perry, the 34-year-old YouTuber better known as Nikocado Avocado, has spent around six weeks sleeping no more than an hour or two at a time because he is in so much discomfort.

In a lengthy Facebook post shared on November 1, Perry said the cause of the pain is nerve damage affecting his left hand, alongside problems in his armpit following his second vertical torsoplasty in September 2026.

“The amount of pain I’m in 24/7 is unbearable,” he wrote, sharing a graphic photo of the surgical incision running down his side.

Nikocado revealed his weight loss had caused excess skin (Nikocado Avocado/YouTube)

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Perry, who is known for mukbang videos in which he eats large plates of food while chatting with viewers, revealed in September 2024 that he had lost 250 pounds over two years, keeping the transformation hidden by uploading prerecorded content.

Following the weight loss, he chose to undergo a series of body lift procedures to remove excess skin. He wrote that door knobs and pens now hurt to touch, he can no longer ride his bike and he feels too unstable to drive.

"It feels like somebody is holding my fingers over a candle," he said.

Perry said he told medical staff something was wrong with his fingers the moment he came out of surgery, yet was told for 3.5 weeks that it was just swelling and inflammation.

He then went to ER and demanded help before returning to his original surgeon for emergency decompression surgery, in which sutures that could have been poking the nerve were removed, along with scar tissue, a pea-sized pocked of fluid and a small vein that looked like it was compressing the nerve.

He said 'the amount of pain I’m in 24/7 is unbearable' following his huge weight loss. (Nikocado Avocado/Facebook)

Two weeks after that procedure, Perry said his pain was unchanged. He added that nerves supposedly heal at around an inch a month, meaning it could take roughly nine months for the nerves to reach his fingers.

Medication has offered limited relief. Gabapentin brought only mild side effects while Lyrica has taken about 10% of the pain away. Perry said he is also gaining weight as a side effect, which only puts more pressure on his healing incisions.

The ER, he explained, cannot do much for nerve pain because it is not classed as an emergency, and the steroids he was given lasted only six days.

He also called practically every neurology office in Florida, only to find they were booked until the end of December or January, while two other surgeons he consulted either did not want to step into another surgeon’s case or said the answer was to wait and see.

Nikocado has been in near constant pain following his huge weight loss and surgery (Nikocado Avocado/Facebook)

Perry said he has not had a peaceful seven hours of sleep since mid-September and feels he is developing depression. “I cannot find any peace or comfort dealing with this on my own, no matter how nice my surgeon is about it,” he wrote, adding: “I regret this so much.”