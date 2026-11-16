Melissa Rivers, 58, has opened up about the surprising side effect she experienced while using Mounjaro, as she admits her mother would have 'loved' GLP-1s.

The TV correspondent has been open about using the weight loss drug, after noticing her metabolism had slowed down during the menopause.

After trying Mounjaro over the course of six months, speaking with the New York Post, the star admitted that she has lost 25 pounds.

"Everything that used to work wasn’t working any longer," she explained.

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But despite being impressed with her weight loss results, Rivers noted that she suddenly started to experience temporal hollowing - a sunken, indented appearance in the temple area between the eyes and the hairline.

She explained: "I always had a close eye on my temples, even before the weight loss, because I'm narrow in that area naturally … but it just became a bigger issue afterwards."

The mom-of-one reportedly turned to two cosmetic treatments to restore volume to her face and achieve a firmer, more lifted appearance.

The 58-year-old has been open about cosmetic procedures she has undergone. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver)

The first, NuvaSculpt, is designed to encourage localised fat growth to bring back lost facial fullness while tightening the skin.

The second, Xerf, uses radiofrequency technology to stimulate collagen production, helping to tighten and lift the skin.

And 'it made a world of difference', the star admitted.

But she's not the only one to experience the side effect, says Dr. Anthony Berlet.

Speaking with the outlet, he said: "When you’re on a GLP-1 like Ozempic and losing a lot of weight suddenly, the loss of facial fat can make you appear to age prematurely, and we have to put volume back where it’s supposed to be."

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Rivers spoke about her mom, Joan, and how she would have supported the use of GLP-1s for weight loss purposes.

"Oh she would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread," she said.

She said her mom would have 'loved' Ozempic. (Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

"Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome."

But there's certain trends her mom would not approve of, according to the star.

"She would not have bought into athleisure and people wearing sweatpants everywhere," Rivers said.

"She'd be like no, you still get dressed, you pull yourself together, you put on a little lip gloss and then you go out."

Common Mounjaro side effects

According to Cleveland Clinic, common side effects can include digestive issues such as constipation, diarrhoea, nausea and an upset stomach, as well as a loss of appetite.

UNILAD has reached out to Eli Lilly for comment.