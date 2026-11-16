Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals her mom tried to 'save' her from marrying Kody – before marrying his dad
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Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals her mom tried to 'save' her from marrying Kody – before marrying his dad

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals her mom tried to 'save' her from marrying Kody – before marrying his dad

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @janellebrown117/Instagram

Topics: TLC, Sex and Relationships

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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