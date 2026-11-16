Sister Wives' Janelle Brown reveals her mom tried to 'save' her from marrying Kody – before marrying his dad

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown has said her sister Carrie found it 'very painful' when both their mother and Janelle became part of the Brown family.

Janelle Made the comments on the Sunday, November 15 episode of the TLC Series.

Her ex, Kody Brown, 57, does not star this season, and Janelle, also 57, looks back on their relationship history and how she intends to move on with her life.

Janelle's mother tried to initially stop her from joining Kody's polygamous family, then converted and married Kody's father.

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That meant Carrie watched her mom and her sister both end up dating Browns'.

"When I had decided I wanted to be part of Kody's family, my mom came to try to save me," Janelle recalled in a confessional.





"Because no daughter of hers was going to marry a polygamist. And she ended up converting and marrying Kody's dad."

Janelle said Carrie did not know what had happened when her mom and sister 'joined a cult'.

"So Carrie and I have talked about this not often, and it's been a while, but it was very painful for Carrie, for sure," she said.

Carrie's husband explained that he once felt as though Kody's father was trying to 'recruit' them.

Carried said family can be complicated.

"I think in families, when family members make choices that you don't agree with and go against what you believe and you're surprised by them, you're still family, right? You're still a family," she said. "And sometimes that takes a little bit to work through. But we tell our kids all the time, family's what you got."

Janelle added in a confessional: "I think at the end of the day, your family is who you rely on. And, no, family doesn't always mean your blood relatives."

In a 2025 episode, Janelle explained that her mother, Sheryl Usher, and Kody's father, Winn Brown, found love through her and Kody.





"My mom came to save me and ended up marrying Kody's dad," Janelle said. She added that they 'actually got married three months before we did'. Janelle and Kody wed in 1993 and separated in December 2022.

"When they decided to get married, I was like, 'That's gonna be a little hard to explain, but alright'," she said.

Kody, now in a relationship with Robyn Brown, has since departed the show along with Robyn. It still follows Janelle, Christine Brown and Meri Brown.

Janelle said Kody and Robyn still get air time in conversations this season because producers 'needed to make sure people understood why they weren't there'.

"I definitely think that goes away as the season progresses," she said.