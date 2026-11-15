Space Jam child star Brandon Hammond revealed why he quietly left Hollywood after Castleman disease diagnosis
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Space Jam child star Brandon Hammond revealed why he quietly left Hollywood after Castleman disease diagnosis

Brandon Hammond is currently filming a Soul Food reunion with fellow cast members after opening up about his health

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Warner Bros, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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