Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin reveals breast cancer diagnosis ahead of December surgery

Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting an outpouring of support from her Firehouse 51 co-stars as she prepares to undergo surgery next month.

Coffin—who has appeared across every season of the NBC drama as Cindy Herrmann, the wife of Captain Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg)—shared the news in a verified GoFundMe campaign launched on Friday, November 13, alongside co-organizer Gianine DeFrancesco.

According to the fundraiser, Coffin is scheduled to undergo a right partial mastectomy with magseed localization on December 3, followed by radiation therapy, pending confirmation at a pre-operative appointment on November 24.

If the partial mastectomy proceeds as planned, Coffin expects to be sidelined from work for roughly three weeks. However, the campaign noted that "if a full mastectomy is required, Robyn’s time off work will increase quite a bit, as the surgery is much more extensive."

Advert

Robyn has only just gone public with news of her breast cancer diagnosis (Gofundme)

‘When Robyn Doesn’t Work, She Doesn’t Get Paid’

The GoFundMe—which carries a $75,000 fundraising goal as of November 14—is aimed at covering out-of-pocket medical bills and supporting Coffin and her husband, Grant Edmonds, while she recovers away from set.

Organizers explained that $40,000 is urgently needed to cover the surgery and hospital bill, while the remaining balance will help bridge insurance gaps, uncovered medications, and lost income during her recovery.

“When Robyn doesn’t work, she doesn’t get paid,” the fundraiser message reads. “Thank goodness they have insurance, but let’s not get cocky — let’s give them a nest egg because we know there will be surprises. The balance is for said surprises: a longer recovery period (see not working), medicine off the plan or not fully covered, or whatever is thrown at them.”

“So, Village – thank you in advance for embracing Robyn with love and support,” the message continued. “We’ve got her! Robyn and Grant send you their love and gratitude.”

Firehouse 51 Co-Stars Rally Behind Her

Members of the Chicago Fire cast quickly stepped up to amplify the fundraiser. Co-star Miranda Rae Mayo, 36, shared the link on her Instagram Stories alongside a heartfelt message for fans:

“This beautiful and wonderful woman is in need of support. You may know her as Cindy Herrmann on our show. Any and everything helps,” Mayo wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Both Mayo and fellow Chicago Fire star Hanako Greensmith have also contributed donations to the campaign.

In a poignant parallel to her real-life health battle, Coffin’s character Cindy Herrmann—whom she has portrayed across 64 episodes—previously navigated a major lung cancer storyline during Season 11 of the hit series.