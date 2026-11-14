Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin reveals breast cancer diagnosis ahead of December surgery
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Chicago Fire actress Robyn Coffin reveals breast cancer diagnosis ahead of December surgery

The actress is due to undergo a partial mastectomy to treat the disease next month

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity, Breast cancer

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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