Tiffani Thiessen, 52, reveals she needs hip replacement surgery after painful diagnosis
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Tiffani Thiessen, 52, reveals she needs hip replacement surgery after painful diagnosis

The Saved by the Bell alumni, revealed she needs a hip replacement surgery after the hidden condition behind her mobility woes came to light

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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