DJ Khaled reveals new details about his 100 pound weight loss after peaking at 300lbs
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DJ Khaled reveals new details about his 100 pound weight loss after peaking at 300lbs

A single moment on stage in October 2025 left the rapper rattled enough to rethink his health

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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