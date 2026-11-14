DJ Khaled reveals new details about his 100 pound weight loss after peaking at 300lbs

DJ Khaled has been looking back on the past year, which has reshaped his health, his wardrobe and his weekly schedule.

The producer, whose real name is Khaled Mohamed Khaled, told People this week that he has shed nearly 100 pounds, roughly 25% of his body weight.

Having peaked at 300 pounds just last year, he now weighs somewhere between 200 and 212 pounds, and he credits the GLP-1 medication Wegovy with helping him get there.

Khaled said the willingness to change was already there before he turned to medication.

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"The motivation was there, the inspiration was there, working out and trying to eat better, but I needed help," he explained.





When did DJ Khaled start taking Wegovy?

The push came during an October 2025 performance of I'm the One, when he dropped to his knees to 'give thanks' and could not get back up.

Friends checked on him afterward. One told him he had been breathing hard, and ten minutes later somebody else said the same thing. Another friend called the next day.

"I said, alright, hold up ... I gotta step my game up. I gotta get my mind right. We can't have this," Khaled recalled.

Khaled said the medication sits alongside a change in his daily habits.

Golf is the centerpiece, with 18 holes up to six times a week.

He walks the full course rather than riding in a cart, and he also logs more than 10,000 steps a day.

The difference has shown up in his energy levels as well as on the scale.

DJ Khaled has lost nearly 100 pounds, around 25% of his body weight. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix)

"I'm just way healthier. I've got more energy. I'm more motivated to do everything," he said. He added that he was not saying that when he was bigger, even though he was happy at the time.

His doctor used to describe him as a Rolls-Royce with 'junk in the trunk'.

Khaled claimed the same doctor now tells him: "You need to be studied, that's how healthy you are."

Shopping has changed too. "I used to be 3, 4X. Now, I'm like a 2X, 1X. I used to have to get everything tailored. Now I'm buying clothes off the rack," he said.

This is not the first time Khaled has publicly worked on his weight.

About seven years ago, he revealed on Instagram that he had partnered with Weight Watchers and lost 34 pounds, captioning the post: "I'm not racing! I'm not speeding! I'm cruising!"

Away from his fitness routine, Khaled has also been keeping fans waiting on the music front.

The 50-year-old producer originally planned to release his fourteenth studio album, Aalam of God, in July, after dropping the Future and Lil Baby-assisted single One of Them earlier this year.

However, he pushed the project back to expand its scope, meaning fans still do not have a confirmed release date.