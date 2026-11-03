Learjet 60 crash victim's heartbreaking message about his family resurfaces as new details of crash emerge

Adam Robinson shared a moving post about the importance of spending time with his family in the months before the Learjet 60 crash.

Robinson, 45, was a tech mogul who is believed to have had a net worth of approximately $6 million at the time of his death. He founded RB2B and Retention.com, which he was the CEO of as well.

Robinson is believed to have been traveling to the Bahamas on a private jet with his wife, Helen Sharp, and their kids, Emma, four, and two-year-old Charlie, to celebrate his birthday.

Tragically, they never made it to their final location as the plane carrying them crashed in South Florida on November 1. Their nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, and another couple, Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, died as well.

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Pilot Jeff Gregory, 55, and co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueira, 20, lost their lives too.

The jet crashed on November 1 in Greenacres, Florida (Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

Back in April, Robinson shared a poignant post about the importance of spending time with your family instead of working ridiculous hours – which has resurfaced in the wake of his death.

"In my 20’s, I used to work on Wall Street," his X post began. "People my age now (45) said they were working 70, 80, 90 hours a week for their families… but all their families actually wanted was their presence."

Robinson continued: "They didn’t understand why their families resented how much they worked when they lived in a nice house, and their kids went to private schools. It was just the world we all lived in. We knew nothing else.

"I decided early in my startup journey that wasn’t going to be me. My co-founders and I have always had a policy of quitting at 5 or 5:30."

"My family life gives me energy for my work," the businessman went on. "My work gives me energy for my family life."

An investigation into the crash that claimed the lives of all nine passengers is ongoing. In an update given on November 2, the National Transportation Safety Board said there was 'some indication that the aircraft was breaking up before impact'.

The plane was heading east at 35,000 feet when the pilot started to report problems.

Apparently, the pilot said ice was accumulating on the jet and that turbulence was jolting it by as much as 700 feet (213 meters), according to air traffic control recordings captured by LiveATC.net.

"We have light, clear ice that is manageable and moderate turbulence," the pilot told controllers.

The situation then rapidly deteriorated.

The plane started its journey at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and was headed for the Bahamas (Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The pilot requested permission to climb another 2,000 feet, then quickly declared an emergency as the jet lost altitude at an alarming rate.

"We’re descending 8,000 — mayday, mayday — we’re descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot was heard saying in the harrowing audio.

"We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute," he went on before delivering a devastating acknowledgment of what was about to happen. "We’re going to crash into the ground."

The plane banked sharply to the right before crashing and exploding.