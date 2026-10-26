A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Florida which left 12 people injured on Saturday night (October 24).

The shooting happened near Florida A&M University's (FAMU) Bragg Memorial Stadium. Six of those injured are said to be minors, including an 11-year-old, Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell has confirmed. So far, there have been no reported deaths.

11 people suffered gunshot wounds, however, at least 12 people were injured in total, including a grandmother of one of the victims, who was hurt while attempting to flee the scene.

The City of Tallahassee Police Department said that 'preliminary findings indicate a physical altercation occurred before shots were fired'.

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“At this stage of the investigation, none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets,” police added.

Police said 'none of the victims appear to have been the intended targets' (ABC News)

Six people remain in hospital, with one in critical condition.

The alleged shooter is facing 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder as well as possession of a firearm by a delinquent. However, the police chief says the investigation is 'far from over'.

“While this arrest marks a significant step forward, our work is far from over,” he said. “We remain committed to holding those responsible accountable and getting answers for every family impacted by this tragedy.”

Revell added: “What should have been a weekend of celebration in our community instead became a night of fear and violence for the victims and their families.”

The incident happened just hours after a football game at the stadium during homecoming weekend, but it remains unclear whether the shooting was related to this.

Following the event, police urged any witnesses to come forward.

“We know there are people who saw something, heard something or may have video that could help us piece together exactly what happened,” Revell said.

“We need our community’s help. No detail is too small, and no piece of information should go unreported.”

The mass shooting is said to be one of the worst in one of the worst in Tallahassee history.

Six children were injured in the shooting (WTXL/ABC News)

Additional arrests are still possible, Revell said, although detectives believe there was only one single shooter.

He previously praised the officers following the shooting, saying he could 'not be prouder' of how they responded.

“In the moments immediately following the shooting, our officers rushed toward danger to render aid to victims even before the scene was fully secured,” he said.

“I could not be prouder of the men and women of this department.”

FAMU also released a statement shortly after, which read: “Our hearts go out to the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“The safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff remain our highest priority.”

The investigation still remains open.