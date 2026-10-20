How much Florida pays its executioner per death sentence as state set to carry out 18th execution of 2026
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How much Florida pays its executioner per death sentence as state set to carry out 18th execution of 2026

The executioner is a 'private citizen' whose identity remains anonymous

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Topics: Florida, US News, Death Row, Money

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across US news, entertainment, celebrity, health, human interest and more. Before joining UNILAD as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles. Alongside her journalism, Mia is a proud NCTJ Ambassador and documentary producer, having worked on projects for the BBC and Channel 5, including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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