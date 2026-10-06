Legal experts detail what could happen if Christa Pike wakes up following botched execution
Home>News>Crime

Legal experts detail what could happen if Christa Pike wakes up following botched execution

Defense attorney Matthew T. Mangino said Pike's botched execution is 'unprecedented'

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: US News, Crime, Death Row

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: