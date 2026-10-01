Witnesses to Christa Pike's botched execution describe chaotic scenes inside chamber as details emerge
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Witnesses to Christa Pike's botched execution describe chaotic scenes inside chamber as details emerge

The microphone in Christa Pike's chamber was eventually turned off after her execution went wrong

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Tennessee Department of Correction

Topics: Death Row, US News, Crime

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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