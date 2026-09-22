Pleas to halt Christa Pike’s execution issued as she is set to be first woman executed by US state in 200 years
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Pleas to halt Christa Pike’s execution issued as she is set to be first woman executed by US state in 200 years

"Pike’s extraordinary history of childhood adversity should weigh heavily in your consideration of her request for clemency."

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: WBIR Channel 10

Topics: US News, Crime, Death Row

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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