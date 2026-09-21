Couple who were struck by lightning say the terrifying incident led to ‘so many miracles’
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Couple who were struck by lightning say the terrifying incident led to ‘so many miracles’

There have been six lightening-related deaths in Florida this year

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/WESH 2 News

Topics: Florida, US News, Weather

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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