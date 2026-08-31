Dad shares heartbreaking final message after wife and toddler daughter killed by lightning strike
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Dad shares heartbreaking final message after wife and toddler daughter killed by lightning strike

Kameron Glasgow says he was standing feet away when lightning struck his family in their driveway

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/CBS Miami

Topics: Florida, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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