Six Flags roller coaster shuts down after two deaths and multiple injuries as victims speak out
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Six Flags roller coaster shuts down after two deaths and multiple injuries as victims speak out

Pamela Guillen and Naomi Greer-Wilkinson needed emergency surgery after going on the ride, an inquiry alleges

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Topics: US News, News, California

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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