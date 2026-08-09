'I ride rollercoasters for a living - even though I'm absolutely terrified of heights'
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'I ride rollercoasters for a living - even though I'm absolutely terrified of heights'

The 'Lift Hills and Thrills' YouTuber tells us which type of roller coasters will 'terrify him until the day he dies'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Credit: Lift Hills and Thrills/YouTube

Topics: Life, Travel, Money

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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