Terrifying 'gifts' death row psychologist received from inmates after interviewing hundreds
Home>News>Crime

Terrifying 'gifts' death row psychologist received from inmates after interviewing hundreds

A 'head made out of dry fruit' isn't the weirdest thing he's received...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Bill Kimberlin

Topics: Death Row, Psychology, True crime, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: