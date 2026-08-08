Passengers stranded overnight after toddler refuses to buckle seatbelt before takeoff
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Passengers stranded overnight after toddler refuses to buckle seatbelt before takeoff

A routine cross-country journey unravelled after an unexpected cabin issue delayed everyone on board

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Parenting, Canada, Plane

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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