Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, dies aged 68

Lionel Messi's father has passed away after his family confirmed in June that the 68-year-old had been dealing with a 'health-related situation'.

Newell's Old Boys, Lionel's childhood soccer club, paid tribute to Jorge Messi on social media.

According to The Sun, Jorge died around 10pm yesterday (August 7) at a clinic in Rosario, Argentina, where he had been receiving treatment.

The club penned on Twitter: "Club Atlético Newell's Old Boys bids farewell with deep sorrow and grief to Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 in the city of Rosario.

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"Recognized leproso fan, businessman, and father of the Argentine national team captain, Lionel Andrés Messi.

"Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor, and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini."

The moving tribute went on: "His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory.

"Thank you for teaching him to love these colors.

"The Board of Directors, members, athletes, and the entire leprosa family embrace with affection Celia, Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, and all their loved ones and close ones in this difficult moment."

Lionel Messi's father has sadly passed away (Instagram/@jorge.sole)

Lionel struggling during the recent World Cup as a result of his father's heath battles.

Following Argentina's match against Algeria, Lionel was visibly emotional on the pitch – despite his team winning 3-0.

Addressing his emotions afterwards, the soccer captain admitted (per The Sun): "Honestly, it is something completely unrelated to sport. It has been a difficult, complicated few days."

A couple of days later it was revealed that Jorge was 'not in good health'.

It was during the World Cup that reporter wrongly announced that Jorge had already died.

Messi was overcome with emotion during Argentina's World Cup match against Algeria (Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Florencia Peña made the false claim live on Luzu TV's El Show del Verano, and said: "I don't want to break bad news, but Messi's father just died."

Following the mishap, Peña resigned from her job.

In a statement explaining her decision, Peña said she was deeply ashamed to have spread the false information, despite insisting it had been passed to her by the show's production team during the live broadcast.

"I take responsibility for being part of the mistake, and that's why I decided to step aside and end my participation in Luzu," she said. "I apologize again from the heart; I was wrong."