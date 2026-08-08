Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, dies aged 68
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Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, dies aged 68

His passing comes a few weeks after a reporter falsely reported his death

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Topics: Football, World News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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