Age of Disclosure director speaks out after Pentagon releases 'clearest footage yet' of UFO in shocking videos

The Age of Disclosure director Dan Farah has spoken out as the Pentagon continues to release a stream of previously classified UFO material, with some of the footage already being described as the ‘clearest footage yet’.

The US government has been steadily publishing files relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs), the official term now commonly used for UFOs, after Donald Trump ordered agencies to declassify more records earlier this year.

One July release included 40 files, among them 19 videos, as well as documents, audio recordings and images from agencies including the Pentagon, NASA, CIA and FBI. One clip showed what appeared to be a ‘star shaped anomaly’ over the Yellow Sea, while the cause of the object remained undetermined.

Now, following a fifth batch of files, Farah has pointed to one particular type of sighting he believes stands out.

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Pentagon files include multiple accounts of unexplained objects near sensitive military sites (Department of War)

Speaking to CNN, the director and producer of The Age of Disclosure said: “Yeah, probably the most interesting thing in this release is numerous reports of triangle-shaped UAP seen over sensitive military sites.”

The director of the Prime Video documentary added that the reports came from ‘credible military personnel’ over many decades, before saying the objects were ‘very big’.

He said: “They're large. They move in ways that no known aircraft can, and this is a recurring type of UAP that's seen all over the world”

Confirmed by CBS, the latest Pentagon release on the dedicated UFO section of its website contains 41 files, including videos, images and documents stretching back decades.

Among them is an FBI account from a former military pilot who recalled an incident over Bagram, Afghanistan, in 2002. The pilot said the stars appeared to be blocked out as something huge passed overhead.

According to the report, the object appeared to be an equilateral triangle, moved silently, and was estimated to be around 500 feet in size, although the witness could not fully see its shape.

Another rendering released by the government depicts a vast dark triangle with lights at each corner, based on an encounter reported by two former US military service members in 2011, noted by the BBC.

Other material includes footage from a 2021 encounter over the Gulf of Oman, where Special Operations personnel reportedly observed around 25 UAPs during a live-fire exercise.





An intelligence report said the objects appeared as ‘cold orbs’ travelling between 250 and 1,300mph in different formations and manoeuvring aggressively. The encounter has not been resolved by the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

Footage from 2025 also shows a round object travelling over a populated part of the Middle East, while another clip captures a black sphere over the Pacific Ocean.

Farah also claimed during his CNN appearance that what has been released so far represents only a fraction of the available evidence.

He said: “From my sources, the evidence that's been released in these tranches, so far, barely scratches the surface of what actually exists.”

The filmmaker also discussed the Trump administration’s efforts to waive nondisclosure agreements for people who say they worked on classified UAP programmes, allowing them to speak to the FBI or White House in classified settings.

Farah said he believes some people have already begun coming forward, calling the move ‘a major step forward for disclosure’.