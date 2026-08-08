Age of Disclosure director speaks out after Pentagon releases 'clearest footage yet' of UFO in shocking videos
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Age of Disclosure director speaks out after Pentagon releases 'clearest footage yet' of UFO in shocking videos

Dan Farah says the latest Pentagon UFO files only hint at what could still emerge

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Featured Image Credit: US Department of War

Topics: UFO, Aliens, Military, Space

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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