Man is living inside a Hollywood billboard to promote Netflix's new thriller movie
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Man is living inside a Hollywood billboard to promote Netflix's new thriller movie

He's living inside a fake house suspended 30 feet above one of LA's busiest intersections

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: The Last House. Living billboard for The Last House from Netflix on Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA on August 6th, 2026. Cr. Joel Barhamand /Netflix © 2026

Topics: Netflix, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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