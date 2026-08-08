Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt has a wild list of TV and movie credits - and we need to see him as 'Sketchy Dude'

Brendan Hunt has become a staple of many people's TVs in recent years for playing the well-loved character of Coach Beard on Ted Lasso - but he had a whole lot of credits to his name before joining the hugely successful series.

While we were all lead to believe to that Ted Lasso was finished for good after the end of season three in 2023, we eventually all got the news we were hoping for last year when Apple TV confirmed that a fourth season was in the works.

Now the first episode of the new season has officially dropped on the streaming platform, which shows a three-year time jump from AFC Richmond's last soccer match.

While there are handful of fan favorites who aren't back in the first few episodes of Ted Lasso's fourth season (one being Jamie Tartt actor Phil Dunster), many of the original cast have made a return.

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Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt have all returned, with the latter reprising his role as Coach Beard. But some Ted Lasso fans might not realize how many projects Hunt has been tied to over the years away from the comedy show.

Some of the best known films and TV shows Hunt has starred in include Disney's Elio, Horrible Bosses 2, and Bless This Mess.

Hunt has also had some unexpected cameos... one being 'Sketchy Dude' in We're The Millers (which also features Sudeikis). I think we all need a rewatch to catch him in this particular role.

His IMDb credits further show he was a 'Hitchhiker' on Community and 'Man #3' in Parks and Recreation, and of course we can't forget 'Lead Clown' in Kirby Buckets, 'Creepy Van Guy' in Key and Peele, and 'Morgue Attendant' in The Bridge.

Elsewhere he was 'Soccer Hooligan' in Reno 911!, and 'Thin Thug' in 2006's Day Is Done.

Brendan Hunt has been working in the film industry for years (Stephanie Augello/Getty Images)

Another thing that people might not know about Hunt is that he actually co-created Ted Lasso.

Discussing this with The Movie Culture back in 2020, the 54-year-old said: "The character was originally created for an ad campaign in America to help promote a new broadcast deal for the English Premier League on NBC Sports in 2013. The following year we did a sort of sequel for it, as the character had apparently proved quite popular.

"So then the three writers of those spots – Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly and myself – started working on trying to make a series around the character. Eventually Bill Lawrence came along and got us over the finish line and here we are."

Hunt added that they only had three seasons in mind when they first created the popular show, but I can't imagine that anyone's complaining that they decided to do a fourth as well.

Hunt plays Coach Beard alongside Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

While Hunt's character is back for season four, one person who won't be in this season is Anthony Head, who played Rupert Mannion.

His storyline concluded at the season three and the beloved actor has since passed away. Head, who was also known for starring in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died aged 72 in June.

The first episode of Ted Lasso's fourth season is now streaming on Apple TV.