Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt has a wild list of TV and movie credits - and we need to see him as 'Sketchy Dude'
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Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt has a wild list of TV and movie credits - and we need to see him as 'Sketchy Dude'

Brendan Hunt now plays Coach Beard on Apple TV's hit show Ted Lasso, which has just returned for a fourth season

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Apple TV

Topics: Streaming, Entertainment, Film and TV,

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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