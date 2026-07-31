Scott Eastwood is calling out one of his former co-stars, claiming that they abandoned the movie mid production.

Unfortunately, the Flags of Our Fathers star thought it would be best to leave the name out of it - but whoever it was, he had some pretty strong opinions towards them.

“I just worked with somebody and, without saying any names, people get too famous for too long and think the world owes them something,” he said as he appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“They decided after we’d already spent a bunch of money that they just didn’t want to work with this other person and didn’t want to do the job,” he claimed of the unnamed actor.

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Eastwood then said he told the actor they 'needed to pay back the money to the person who invested in them,' but they allegedly refused and 'left' the unnamed project.

Eastwood wasn't holding back (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit via Getty Images)

Still reeling from the experience, Eastwood called the actor a 'piece of s**t,' calling the experience 'shocking'.

On the behavior of the person, he added: “I’ve seen some behavior in this business that is shocking. That would not go in other industries, but for some reason because they’re stars, right?”

On the other hand, the Hollywood star did understand it was 'their directorial, their story,' he strongly disagreed with the money aspect.

Being the son of iconic movie star Clint Eastwood, Scott has been around showbiz all his life.

He was born in 1986, to parents, Eastwood and Jacelyn Reeves. Reeves was a flight attendant who Eastwood met while in a relationship with Sandra Locke, who he met while with his first wife, Maggie Johnson.

Eastwood had two children with Reeves, Scott and Kathryn Eastwood, who both went on to become actors.

Scott is the son of legendary actor Clint Eastwood (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Scott's breakthrough came in 2014, when he starred in romantic drama The Longest Ride, as well as Fury.

A year later, he starred in Taylor Swift's Wildest Dreams music video, and has since starred in a number of productions including Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious.

His most recent appearance on the big screen was earlier this year, when he starred in American war action thriller movie, Lucky Strike.

However, Eastwood's latest movie set reveal may not be his most dramatic, as it was reported that Brad Pitt had to step in when Eastwood and Shia LaBeouf butted heads on the set of war movie, Fury.

Eastwood's character, Sergeant Miles spat tobacco on the tank LaBeouf's character was riding in one scene, which was entirely scripted. However, LaBeouf didn't seem to notice this, scolding Eastwood.

"'[LaBeouf] got mad at me and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of," the 40-year-old told Insider.

"I never think your process as an actor should ever hinder how people are treated on set. It should always enhance the production, not take away and put people in a situation where it’s a sh*tty work environment or you’re rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation," he added.











