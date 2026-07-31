Scott Eastwood calls out 'unbelievable' co-star who quit movie after thinking 'the world owed them something'
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Scott Eastwood calls out 'unbelievable' co-star who quit movie after thinking 'the world owed them something'

It's not the first piece of on-set drama the son of Clint Eastwood has spoken about

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity, Film and TV

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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