Kevin McHale slams ‘Glee curse’ theories following tragic deaths of former co-stars

Former Glee star Kevin McHale has issued a passionate defense of his late co-stars, firmly rejecting the long-running internet urban legend known as the 'Glee Curse.'

McHale, who played Artie Abrams across all six seasons of the hit musical comedy-drama, took to social media on Wednesday to slam fans for their constant references to the conspiracy theory.

Speaking on X, he angrily wrote: "Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a ‘sacrifice’ or a ‘curse’ in regards to a TV show is f***ing diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality. Get f***ed.”

The comments are far from the first time that the 38 year old star has addressed persistent conspiracy theories that have shadowed the cast following the tragic early deaths of several primary cast and crew members.

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Over the past decade, the show’s legacy has often been linked online to tragedy following the deaths of Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson) in 2013, Mark Salling (Puck) in 2018, and Naya Rivera (Santana Lopez) in 2020, as well as several behind-the-scenes crew members.

Speaking on an episode of the Zach Sang Show last year, McHale expressed his deep frustration with how the public and media continuously frame these distinct, painful events under a sensationalized umbrella title.

“Calling it a 'curse' is just insensitive,” McHale shared. “It completely diminishes who these people were. They were human beings who had lives, families, and struggles—or in Naya’s case, died doing something heroic for her son. To reduce their lives and their deaths to some sensationalized internet narrative is really hurtful.”

Corey Monteith passed away in 2013 (FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)

Honoring Naya, Cory, and the Cast

McHale emphasized that focusing on a sensationalized narrative overshadows the genuine impact and talent of his late friends, particularly Naya Rivera, who tragically drowned in July 2020 while swimming with her young son at Lake Piru after successfully helping him back onto their rented boat.

“Naya saved her child’s life,” McHale pointed out. “That’s not a curse—that’s a mother’s ultimate act of love and heroism. When people lump everything together into a clickbait headline, it erases the reality of what actually happened and ignores the real grief that their families and friends carry every day.”

The actor also noted how strange it feels to have a formative chapter of his young adult life constantly reframed through a dark lens by online observers who didn't know the cast personally.

Naya Rivera died while saving her young son in 2020 (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Moving forward while keeping their memory alive

Despite the heavy history and lingering public fascination, McHale and several of his surviving castmates—including Jenna Ushkowitz, with whom he co-hosts the And That's What You REALLY Missed rewatch podcast—have continued to work closely together to honor the true legacy of the show.

For McHale, keeping the memory of Monteith, Rivera, and others alive means celebrating their artistry, humor, and work ethic rather than feeding into superstitious internet lore.

“We choose to remember them for how bright they shone and how much joy they brought into our lives,” he concluded. “Not for a buzzword people use on social media.”



