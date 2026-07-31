Kevin McHale slams ‘Glee curse’ theories following tragic deaths of former co-stars
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Kevin McHale slams ‘Glee curse’ theories following tragic deaths of former co-stars

The actor opened up about the persistent internet conspiracy theory, calling it "insensitive" after losing close friends and castmates

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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