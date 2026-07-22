Millie Bobbie Brown has left a heartfelt message for her co-star, Kaylee Hottle, who played Jia in the Godzilla vs Kong films and tragically passed away at 18.

Kaylee's death was announced by her father, Joshua Hottle, in a 23-minute-long live stream on Facebook, with Page Six reporting he was explaining in American Sign Language that authorities called him about a car crash, before updating him that his daughter's heart had stopped on route to the hospital.

"I am taking a flight that I never would like to take," he wrote in the caption detailing he was flying from to Texas from Maryland to bring her body home.

Kaylee was allegedly a passenger in the three-person vehicle on July 21 at approximately 2.52am, per authorities.

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However, she was the only one with life-threatening injuries that required immediate intervention.

Kaylee Hottle played a deaf character in Godzilla v Kong in 2021 and 2024 (Legendary Pictures)

The actress had touched many lives during her career, which began as a child.

Kaylee was part of the deaf community, and was born into an all-deaf family, before being cast as Jia in the 2021 Godzilla vs Kong flick which also featured Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell.

Kaylee then reprised her role in the 2024 instalment.

Brown, who also appeared in the first film, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters before going on to work with Kaylee in the next addition, posted a snap of the young actress on her Instagram Story.

“I’m so devastated to hear this. You will be deeply missed Kaylee,” she wrote over a black and white image of a young Kaylee.

Kaylee used her ASL in her role, allowing Jia to communicate with Kong in the Godzilla vs. Kong movies through sign language.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office shared a statement explaining the tragic incident that led to her life being lost.

The statement read: "On July 21, 2026, at approximately 2:52 a.m., deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office and personnel from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision in the 11400 block of Windsor Road in Ijamsville, Maryland."

Brown shared a still from one of the Godzilla movies (Instagram/@milliebobbybrown)

They revealed that a 1995 Honda Accord was being driven at the time by a '19-year-old Frederick man' when it 'traveled off the right side of the two-lane roadway and struck a culvert.'

The authorities claim 'excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.'

While the driver was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the second passenger allegedly 'declined medical treatment at the scene'.

Sadly, Kaylee was identified as the other person in the car and was 'transported from the scene to an area trauma center, where she was later pronounced deceased.'

The police reveal the crash 'remains under investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit' and they have urged 'anyone who witnessed the collision or has information related to this investigation' to contact Dfc. Rose at 301-600-1046.

Tributes have been pouring in for the young star since the news broke of her death just yesterday, including that of the American production company behind the Godzilla films.

Legendary Pictures said in a statement via their Facebook page: “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Kaylee Hottle. Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse. She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time.”