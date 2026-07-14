Millie Bobby Brown has hit out at trolls who made vile comments about her appearance in a recent appearance on a Podcast.

She candidly spoke about some of the struggles that come with living your life in front of the camera, including the non-stop trolling.

The 22-year-old, who shot to fame with Stranger Things, is now an established actress, entrepreneur and mother.

She was only 11 years old during her breakout role in Stranger Things, and has had to grow up quickly in the glare of the spotlight.

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Bobbie Millie Brown revealed that she had to go to therapy to deal with all the bullying she had received online. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

What did Millie Bobby Brown say about growing up famous?

Speaking to Jay Shetty's On Purpose Podcast, Millie Bobby Brown revealed the harsh realities of growing up as a child actress and how that experience shaped her.

“I think I was like 15 when people started saying, like, I looked like a 60-year-old woman and what am I wearing?

"And I would wear a big heel, and people would say, oh, my goodness, who does she think she is?"

She went on to say that no matter what she wore, she would always draw criticism from people online.

"I would wear, you know, a suit and people would, like, rip me apart for looking too old. I’ve realized, [the haters are] all just walking contradictions.

"None of you actually have an opinion. You’re all kind of like robots.”

She went on to talk about how these experiences shaped her, and how the industry had taught her how to deal with everything that comes with being a global celebrity.

Millie added that she had now made it her life's 'mission' to protect child actors.

Millie Bobby Brown was just 11-years-old when she shot to stardom in Stranger Things Season one (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

How did Millie Bobby Brown deal with online bullying?

Back in September 2022, while talking to Allure, the Enola Holmes 3 actress spoke about how difficult it is to deal with people constantly 'hating on you all the time', and told readers that she had to 'go to therapy to handle all the bullying she had received online'.

She said: “It’s really hard to be hated on when you don’t know who you are yet.

“So it’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? ’Cause I don’t know who I am.’ It’s almost like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try being this today.’ [And then they say], ‘Oh, no, I hate that.’

"‘Okay. Forget that. I’m going to try being this today.’ ‘Oh, my God! I hate when you do that.’

"Then you just start shutting down because you’re like, ‘Who am I meant to be? Who do they need me to be for them?’

Brown became the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at age 14 in 2018. (Photo by Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Then I started to grow more, and my family and friends really helped.

"It helped to be able to understand that I don’t need to be anything they said that I need to be. I just have to develop within myself. That’s what I did.”

Brown became the youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador at age 14 in 2018, shining a spotlight on children's rights around the globe.