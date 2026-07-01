Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that she still sticks to the 'strict' boundaries set down by her co-star Henry Cavill.

The pair star together in the Enola Holmes films on Netflix, with Brown taking on the title role while Cavill plays the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes himself.

In these movies however the focus is shifted away from Sherlock to his younger teenage sister Enola.

The first movie was released back in 2020, with a sequel following in 2022, and now a further sequel being released on July 1 2026.

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Brown had her big break playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, and first took on the role of Enola Holmes when the series was between its third and fourth seasons, released in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Now, she has revealed that she still respects the boundaries that Cavill set down, and how this differed from the way things were on the set of Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere for Enola Holmes 3 (John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

She first opened up about while promoting the second film in 2022, saying that Cavill had set boundaries, such as talking about his personal life.

"The funny thing with Henry and I is we’re like brother and sister, so like my big brother, he’s like, 'Millie, no, I’m not doing that,' and it’s just like, you go, 'Okay'," she told Metro.

"You’ve just kind of got to respect it because you’re like, I’m not going to argue, you know?"

She added: "You’re just like my brother, I love you, and then I’m also like, 'No, I’m not doing that!'. I’m very much like that with Henry, but it kind of replicates my actual relationship with my brother, Charlie."

Brown had previously spoken about this had been very different on the set of Stranger Things as she and her cast mates had grown up together.

Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill at the premiere for Enola Holmes 2 in 2022 (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

"It’s different because I grew up with Noah and Charlie. I met them when I was 10. So, for me, it does feel like your schoolmates," she said in an interview with Deadline.

"And with Henry, it feels like a real adult relationship. Like a really good friendship, a really healthy one."

Describing her relationship with the former star of The Witcher and Man of Steel, she said: "I know Henry. He has terms and conditions with me. I’m not allowed to ask about his personal life.

"It’s like, 'Millie, shut up. No.' And I’m like 'Understood.' Whereas with the Stranger Things kids, it’s different.

"There’s no boundaries because it’s like we’re all siblings. But with Henry, he’s very strict with me, which I appreciate."