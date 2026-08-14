Perez Hilton was treated for suspected overdose after disturbing livestream, Sheriff's office reveals

Celebrity blogger and media personality Perez Hilton was treated for a suspected overdose following a distressing livestream that led emergency responders to his home, law enforcement officials have confirmed.

The 48-year-old entertainment commentator—whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr.—initially alarmed followers last week after engaging in visible self-harm during a live broadcast, prompting frantic viewers to contact emergency services for a welfare check.

According to TMZ, the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office incident report revealed that when first responders and paramedics arrived at the scene, Hilton was evaluated and treated for a suspected substance overdose before being urgently transported to a local hospital for medical care.

Emergency Response and Hospitalization

First responders arrived at Hilton's residence shortly after viewers reported the disturbing broadcast. According to officials, medical personnel administered emergency treatment on site to stabilize him before transferring him to a nearby medical facility under close observation.

The disclosure provides crucial context to the sudden ending of the live broadcast, which had sparked days of widespread concern and speculation across social media platforms.

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Hilton, who became a prominent and polarizing figure in pop culture commentary during the mid-2000s blog era, has regularly used live video streaming to connect with his audience and share personal updates in recent years.

Hilton has been receiving medical treatment since last week's harrowing incident ( Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Family Speaks Out

In a statement following the incident, Hilton's family thanked the public for their support and said they had received some clarity on his condition, though details remain limited.

It read: "We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.

“We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so.

“For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery.

"Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express."

The family went on to say they were taking things 'one step at a time'.

Yet just a few days later, Hilton's sister Barbara Lavandeira, gave a more thorough account of what happened, as she was present at the time the harrowing scenes were unfolding.

"When I opened the door, my nightmare became a reality," she said. "Mario was standing in front of the shower, naked, cut up, covered in blood."

Lavandeira said the image has stayed with her.

"What I can say with certainty is that I didn't recognize my brother when I looked at him," she said. "I saw it in his eyes. They didn't look the same."

She added that Hilton smiled at her moments later, saying it felt like she was 'staring at someone else'.

Hilton's sister urged the public to be kind in the wake of the incident (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

She immediately got his children to safety and awaited the arrival of emergency services, but in the wake of the incident, has called out online criticism dubbing the ordeal as 'karma.'

Lavandeira acknowledged that her brother has admitted wrongdoing from his earlier career and apologized for his conduct.

"I'm simply asking people to recognize that he has changed tremendously over the past 20 years and has genuinely tried to become a better person," she said.

She stressed that she was not asking anyone to forget or excuse Hilton's past, but urged people to separate their feelings about him from the family members caught up in the crisis.

"Whatever anyone thinks about Mario, his children and our mother are innocent," Lavandeira said. "They shouldn't be punished or tormented because of how people feel about him."

Support and Mental Health Resources

Representatives for Hilton have not yet released an official statement regarding his current recovery status, and authorities have not provided further specifics regarding the substances involved.

Following the confirmation from law enforcement, colleagues and fans across the entertainment community have continued to express support, urging compassion and privacy as he receives necessary treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, distress, or substance use, help is available 24/7. In the US, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. In the UK, call 111 or reach out to Samaritans on 116 123.