Perez Hilton was treated for suspected overdose after disturbing livestream, Sheriff's office reveals
Home>Celebrity

Perez Hilton was treated for suspected overdose after disturbing livestream, Sheriff's office reveals

Law enforcement officials have disclosed new medical details following the emergency response at the celebrity blogger's residence

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Topics: Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Choose your content: