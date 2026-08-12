Perez Hilton’s mom files for custody of blogger’s three children after disturbing livestream
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Perez Hilton’s mom files for custody of blogger’s three children after disturbing livestream

Hilton's children were inside the home 'just minutes before the livestream incident'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Topics: US News, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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