Perez Hilton’s mom files for custody of blogger’s three children after disturbing livestream

Warning: This article contains discussion of self-harm which some readers may find distressing.

Perez Hilton's mother, Teresita Lavandeira has reportedly filed for temporary custody of his three children, Mario, 13, Mia, 11 and Mayte, 8, following his hospitalization after an alarming TikTok live stream.

Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office received reports on August 4, claiming the blogger was allegedly 'livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media,' and were dispatched to his home in Florida, and he was later taken to hospital.

His family later confirmed in a statement that his children were in the home just 'minutes' before the distressing stream.

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Now, according to public records viewed by Page Six, Teresita Lavandeira is said to have filed for temporary custody of the children on August 7, three days after the incident took place, on August 4.

A source close to Hilton is said to have confirmed the custody filing to the outlet.

UNILAD has contacted Perez Hilton's representatives for comment.

Hilton's mom has reportedly filed for temporary custody of her grandchildren (Photo by Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

In a statement on the star's blog regarding his children being inside the residence shortly before, Hilton's family wrote on his website: "Our family cannot express enough our continued gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received during this incredibly difficult time.

The events of the past several days have been nearly unbearable for our family.

"Just minutes before the public livestream incident, Perez’s children, niece, and sister were inside the home. When it became clear that Perez was experiencing a severe mental health crisis and harming himself, they immediately fled to protect the children from witnessing any further trauma.

"Our highest priority right now is helping the children begin to heal from what they experienced. An important part of that process is allowing them to safely return home and begin rebuilding a sense of security and normalcy."

Hilton's condition is 'serious but stable'

The most recent update on Hilton's condition came on Saturday (August 8) in which the 48-year-old's family said Hilton's condition 'remains serious but stable'.

"There are many false and inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding Perez and the circumstances surrounding this situation," the statement began.

"We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements.

"Perez’s condition remains serious but stable. He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday," the statement continued.

Hilton's family also confirmed that the children 'remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family.'

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

Hilton's three children 'remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family' a statement said (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Netflix)

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton, real name Mario Lavandeira, is a celebrity gossip columnist, whose pen name is a pun on socialite Paris Hilton.

He launched his website PerezHilton.com in 2004, originally using free WiFi in coffee shops because he couldn’t afford to install an internet connection in his home.

But he became infamous in the Noughties for his controversial coverage of the era’s biggest stars.

He had high-profile friendships with the likes of Lady Gaga, Amanda Bynes and Lindsay Lohan, but other celebs such as Mila Kunis called out what she described as his ‘mean’ coverage.

Hilton appeared on UK reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. He also fronted his own show Perez Hilton Superfan in 2011, with appearances from Katy Perry, Kelly Rowland and Enrique Iglesias.

Writing in his 2020 memoir TMI: My Life in Scandal, Hilton said: “I have a ton of regrets, particularly because I now see that I never needed to be so mean or cruel.

“One of the many things I regret is that I hurt so many people by giving them nasty nicknames, and above all that I was unkind to the children of celebrities.

“I have apologised publicly and privately to dozens of people."

In March 2026, Hilton was hospitalized with sepsis for three weeks from a perforated ulcer and was forced to undergo emergency surgery.

Hilton said that following the experience, he would ‘start taking the kids to church every week’.

Hilton is a single father to three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte, 8.