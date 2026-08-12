Rod Stewart undergoes heart procedure and cancels US tour dates amid recovery

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart has been forced to cancel and postpone several upcoming concert dates after undergoing a medical procedure regarding his heart health.

The 81-year-old singer announced the tour adjustments after medical professionals advised him to step back from his demanding live performance schedule to rest and recover.

It is understood the star is recovering well after a coronary stent procedure, a special kind of surgery to help treat a narrowed or blocked heart artery.

Stewart said in a statement that following his surgery, that he is “already feeling better and very much on the mend.”

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“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me,” he said. “I’m deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”

Despite the abrupt pause to his live shows, representatives confirmed that the procedure was successful and that the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is currently resting comfortably while preparing for his eventual return to the stage.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” his reps said in a statement. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

The cancellation impacts a selection of upcoming summer show dates across his global tour schedule.

Venue representatives and promoters have assured fans that ticket holders for the affected dates will have their purchases honored for rescheduled performances, or will be eligible for refunds at the original point of purchase.

Several planned US tour dates have been placed on hold while Stewart recovers ( John Medina/Getty Images)

Recent Health Challenges

This latest medical setback comes after a series of health battles for the "Maggie May" hitmaker over recent years.

Last summer, Stewart was forced to cancel a landmark 200th Las Vegas residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace after coming down with strep throat, just hours before he was set to perform. Soon after, he had to pull out of additional tour stops in California as he recovered from COVID-19.

Despite these health hurdles, Stewart has consistently maintained an aggressive touring routine. He previously survived prostate cancer after a secret three-year battle between 2016 and 2019, using his eventual public diagnosis announcement to encourage men to get regular medical checkups. He also successfully underwent surgery for thyroid cancer back in 2000.

Yet despite his persistence in continuing to perform, even touring has begun to catch up with the singer, with Stewart having stopped his performance mid-concert to receive oxygen back in June 2026.

The singer confirmed his plans to return to the stage once he is fully recovered (Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

An Enduring Stage Legacy

Throughout a career spanning more than six decades, Stewart has remained one of popular music's most prolific and enduring live acts.

Known for iconic hits such as "Forever Young," "You're in My Heart," and "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?", the British singer has sold over 250 million records worldwide.

His ongoing global tour has seen him performing high-energy, two-hour sets across North America, Europe, and Asia, showing few signs of slowing down despite entering his eighties.

Following the announcement of his latest procedure, an outpouring of support flooded social media platforms, with fellow musicians and generations of fans sending messages wishing the legendary frontman a swift and full recovery.

Management is expected to release an updated itinerary and rescheduled show dates in the coming weeks once Stewart receives full medical clearance to resume performing.