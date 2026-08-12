Rod Stewart undergoes heart procedure and cancels US tour dates amid recovery
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Rod Stewart undergoes heart procedure and cancels US tour dates amid recovery

The 81-year-old rock legend reassured fans the procedure was successful and he is resting on doctor's orders.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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